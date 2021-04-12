Holness announces bid to fill Hastings’ Congressional seat

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness said he is ready to run for Congress.

The former Broward County mayor announced his candidacy for a special election to be held to fill the seat of the late Congressman Alcee Hastings.

Community leaders joined Holness in Plantation, Monday night.

Holness, 64, spoke of his humble beginnings.

“I migrated here at 17, attended Plantation High School, graduated, went on to Broward College,” he said. “I got involved in student government there; I was a freshman senator, got to work while I was in school, because I needed to, and somehow I was at McDonald’s. They promoted me to a general manager.”

Hastings served more than 28 years in Congress until his death at the age of 84 on April 6.

Holness received support from Hastings’ son at Monday’s event.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.