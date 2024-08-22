CHICAGO (WSVN) — Many members and leaders of the historic Black fraternities and sororities that make up the Divine Nine are showing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

Some say Vice President Harris’ race to the White House is a divine destiny, especially those who are a member of the legendary sorority that she is still a part of.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., which was founded at Howard University in 1908, is part of the historic Divine Nine group of sororities and fraternities, which started after African Americans were kept out of white colleges and similar organizations.

There are 360,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., which includes the vice president. Nearly four million members make up the Divine Nine historic Black fraternities and sororities.

In July, Harris visited the 2024 AKA Convention held in Dallas — 11 days before President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race and endorse the vice president.

Now, Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., whose headquarters is 10 miles away from the United Center and where Harris will accept the nomination at the DNC, is in the spotlight.

Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood is also an AKA member and is in Chicago to witness this historic moment from a fellow sorority member.

“About 24 and a half years ago, I became a member of the world’s greatest sorority, and I couldn’t imagine in my wildest dreams that it would bring me to this moment and this time,” said Osgood. “My heart is just filled with joy.”

Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief is also a proud member of the historic Black sorority and is at the DNC to support Harris.

“Well, I think for me, it tells all of the little girls out there that you can do whatever you want to do. You can be whoever you want to be, and you can reach the highest office in the land,” said Sharief.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a fellow member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

“Trump is like an old boyfriend, who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away,” said Jeffries during his DNC speech. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

Many politicians and leaders represent the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, belongs to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jim Clyburn are both members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore belong to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

It is not new to see these organizations and its members in politics. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, and his wife Coretta Scott King belonged to Alpha Kappa Alpha.

This election is a moment these service organizations, leaders and networks are likely to mobilize in a new way.

Many are in attendance for the DNC wearing their organization’s colors and letters, along with others wearing white to honor their suffragettes.

