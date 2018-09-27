Hillary Clinton to campaign with Andrew Gillum in October

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has announced that he will be campaigning with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in October.
Gillum announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning.
“So honored to announce that we’ll campaign with @HillaryClinton on October 23 here in the Sunshine State,” Gillum said.
Gillum has already received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders and campaigned with the Vermont senator in Orlando in August.
