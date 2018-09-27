Hillary Clinton to campaign with Andrew Gillum in October

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has announced that he will be campaigning with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in October.

Gillum announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

So honored to announce that we’ll campaign with @HillaryClinton on October 23 here in the Sunshine State. Let’s #BringItHome! — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 27, 2018

“So honored to announce that we’ll campaign with @HillaryClinton on October 23 here in the Sunshine State,” Gillum said.

Gillum has already received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders and campaigned with the Vermont senator in Orlando in August.

Just finished our rallies with @BernieSanders — but as the Senator knows, rallies are not enough. We have to vote and #GOTV! And, importantly, we need an army of small dollar contributions. Chip in $5, $10, or $15 to get us across the finish line at https://t.co/fm0ODFFGWU. pic.twitter.com/C453lOApAE — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 17, 2018

Congratulations to @AndrewGillum on his victory. Tonight, Floridians joined Andrew in standing up and demanding real change and showed our nation what is possible when we stand together. Let's make history this November and make Andrew Gillum the next Governor of Florida. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 29, 2018

