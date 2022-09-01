PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Democratic candidate for Florida lieutenant governor campaigned in Broward.

Karla Hernández-Mats met supporters at several events in Pembroke Pines on Thursday.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist announced that he had chosen the United Teachers of Dade president as his running mate this past weekend.

They hope to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

