Herald: Raúl Castro to step down as head of Cuba’s Communist Party

Former Cuban President Raúl Castro is expected to step down soon as head of the country’s Communist Party, The Miami Herald reported.

Castro, 89, pledged to do that back in 2018 when he handed the reins of day-to-day government to President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

This latest move is expected Friday, when the Communist Party convenes for its Eighth Congress.

No one expects Cuba will abandon its military socialist approach to government, though some think there could be modest moves to modernize the struggling economy.

Castro gives up the seat 13 years after he inherited it from his brother.

In Cuba’s one-party system, the Castros have held the top position in the Communist Party and the country since 1959.

