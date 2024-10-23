(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will face questions from undecided and persuadable voters in Pennsylvania on Wednesday as she looks to capitalize in the key battleground state in the waning days of the presidential election.

The town hall, which will be moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, will feature a live audience in Aston, Pennsylvania, a township southwest of Philadelphia, and will air at 9 p.m. ET. The Democratic presidential nominee will field questions from audience members selected by CNN to participate in the event, according to a network spokesperson.

The audience of Pennsylvania voters will be composed of Democrats, Republicans and independents – all of whom confirmed they intend to vote in November and remain undecided or persuadable on the presidential candidate for whom they will cast a ballot. They were chosen from a pool of people identified by a nonpartisan research organization and CNN editorial producers working with local and state business groups, civic organizations, religious groups and universities, according to the network.

While Cooper will ask Harris some of the questions, the focus will be on questions from the voters. CNN did not edit nor offer any help in drafting the questions from audience members during the town hall, the network spokesperson said.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the presidential campaign has come down to a handful of states and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – the biggest prize, in terms of electoral votes – that will determine the next president of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, was invited but declined to participate in the town hall, as well as a debate CNN offered to produce in the final days of the cycle. Harris accepted both invitations; the debate was canceled.

In addition to being broadcast on CNN, the network spokesperson said members of the “White House Pool” are permitted inside the hall.

