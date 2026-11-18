WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to be speaker of the House, as he brushed past skeptics and was on track to make history as the nation’s first Black American with the gavel.

Jeffries, of New York, secured the nod during closed-door voting, ahead of a full House vote when the new Congress convenes in January.

He ran unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media posts have been flooding the offices of Democrats and the newly elected, demanding a fresh start. Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Jeffries said he was taking nothing for granted. He met with the caucuses that make up the House Democrats and talked to almost all members in what will be their large majority.

“I embrace those conversations,” he said.

Jeffries is part of a leadership trio with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who would all be historic firsts — Clark as the first female majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed.

Jeffries will face a separate roll call of the whole House to become speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027.

Skeptics question whether leaders are up to the job

Wednesday’s vote was the first of their careers for dozens of members-elect, before they’re even sworn into office in January. With one of the biggest incoming majorities in decades, Jeffries will have room to spare.

Rep.-elect Brad Lander of New York announced he would support Jeffries when he launched his campaign for Congress. Rep.-elect Randy Villegas of California has said he was supporting whoever would help him best deliver for his Central Valley district.

Returning Rep. Emily Randall of Washington said she heard questions about House leadership during town halls in her district and had been watching direct messages stream into her Instagram feed about the leadership election. So she decided to start dialing them back.

“People have messaged me asking if Bernie Sanders could be the speaker of the House,” she said, referring to the Vermont independent senator who caucuses with Democrats. “Technically yes, and it would be probably difficult.”

(It’s true that the House can elect anyone speaker, but it’s unlikely to be Sanders because he already has his day job in the Senate.)

On one call, Randall said, she listened to the constituent’s concerns and then replied, “Truthfully, not like blowing smoke, whoever is our speaker — and I think it is going to be Hakeem Jeffries, and I am supporting Hakeem Jeffries for speaker — I think we will accomplish a lot of the things that he was asking us to.”

Lawmakers pointed to the livestream that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York did trying to explain the role of the speaker.

“There is one candidate in this race: Hakeem Jeffries,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol. “I think that everyone is far more concerned what that leadership means, what is it promising.”

First leaders of a post-Pelosi era

Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar have risen together, as a team, as the first new generation of leaders of the post-Pelosi era and will soon serve as leaders in the majority for the first time.

When Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California decided to step aside from leadership in 2022 after the party’s electoral defeat that handed Republicans the majority, it set the stage for this era. Pelosi, No. 2 Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina had often moved together, rising, and then stepping back, from their long-held positions.

A similar upheaval with Democrats angling for change is happening in the Senate, where Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Returning Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said the situations in the Senate and the House “are quite different.”

She said Jeffries has been a collaborative leader who is listening to ideas from progressive caucus members like her and others. “His job is to reflect all of us, not just a faction,” Ansari said.

“It is more productive to focus on preparing on what we’re going to do in the majority and what we need and want to get done in those first 100 days,” she said.

Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama, who pulled off a stunning victory in a redrawn district favoring the Republican candidate, said before the vote that he’d be supporting Jeffries.

“It’s not even like a complex question,” he said about Jeffries, who he said “led us through what is likely the most tumultuous two-year tenure of any presidency in the history of this nation.”

“I’m not going to not stand by him right here on the precipice of history,” he said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.