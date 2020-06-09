Gwen Margolis, 1st female Florida female senate president, dies at 85

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gwen Margolis, Florida’s first female senate president, has died. She was 85.

The state senate confirmed her death on Tuesday.

The trailblazing lawmaker represented parts of Miami-Dade County and started in the legislature, which spanned parts of more than four decades.

The Pennsylvania-born political icon had a park named after her in Sunny Isles Beach and has also been honored by the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

