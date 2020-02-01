Guaidó addresses Venezuela’s struggles at rally near MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó stumped for support at a rally in South Florida.

Guaidó spoke at the event held at the Miami Airport Convention Center, located along Northwest 72nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old warned about what he described as Nicolás Maduro’s dangerous regime and the struggles facing the Venezuelan people.

Despite being considered the legitimate leader of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, Guaidó has failed to seize the presidency from Maduro.

Guaidó said he’s determined to keep rallying the opposition and leading street protests in Venezuela.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.