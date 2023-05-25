MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters from different sides of the political spectrum gathered in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood to voice their opposition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, hours before he officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The group of more than 100 demonstrators marched to the Four Seasons Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in the hours before his anticipated talk with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

Protesters said the last thing they want to see is a DeSantis presidency.

“What we are fighting here in Florida is Ron DeSantis’ vision for America in 2024,” said Kaity Danehy-Samitz with Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida. “We’ve seen a mass repeal of human right, from LGBTQ children, abortion restrictions, anti-immigrant legislation. There’s no affordable housing. He’s not tackling the issues that real Floridians face.”

The governor has held a supermajority in the Florida Legislature and has been able to pass the Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” which led to a public battle with Disney over the company’s opposition to that law.

DeSantis has also backed a six-week abortion ban and battled what he has called a “woke agenda.”

“It has cost Floridians way too much. Our property insurance costs are going up, utility rates are rising, folks can’t afford their homes,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark with Equal Ground Florida. “He has stripped away the use of Vote-by-Mail boxes and the wide accessibility that was provided before.”

These are reservations that were echoed in the crowd that showed up Wednesday.

“I’m here because DeSantis has created really terrible laws for teachers. He’s made it difficult for us to do our jobs,” said a demonstrator.

“He’s banning abortion, he’s banning books,” said another demonstrator.

The group marched past an equally vocal Blacks for Trump group. The profanity flew from both sides.

In addition, dueling rolling billboards — one for Donald Trump, but both against the governor — circled past the hotel repeatedly.

“We’re here to make a statement,” said a protester.

