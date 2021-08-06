(WSVN) - President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traded another round in the war of words.

The president on Thursday offered his reaction when asked about DeSantis’ comments.

“Governor DeSantis was using your words about don’t be in the way with him saying, ‘I am in the way to block too much interference from the federal government.’ Your response Mr. President?” asked a reporter.

“Governor, who?” Biden responded as he and the reporters laughed.

The president’s jab came on the heels of the DeSantis’ comments made on Thursday.

“Why don’t you do your job, why don’t you get this border secure and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” DeSantis said.

The heated exchange began on Tuesday when Biden called out DeSantis and the Texas governor about their refusals to order mask mandates in their states.

