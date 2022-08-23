Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed how he feels about his two top democratic opponents, who have publicly criticized his choices as the current governor of Florida.

In the next several hours, Tuesday, he will know who he will go up against in the upcoming election in November.

For now, DeSantis waits to see who his opponent will be in the fall.

He already has a major fundraising advantage.

In an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, he pushed back on some of the things the two leading democrats have said about him in their respective campaigns.

“They have attacked me for every decision I have made, keeping the state open, keeping businesses afloat, protecting people’s rights, making sure kids can be in school in person, making sure people didn’t lose their jobs based on a shot mandate, and so had they had their way, Florida would not be flying high. Florida would be in the doldrums,” said DeSantis.

It’s no secret DeSantis is seen by many as a top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

At this time, he has not yet formally announced if he will run.

