NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Governor Rick Scott is heading to Kuwait to encourage troops during the July 4 holiday.

The governor’s office announced Sunday that he plans to travel to Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring next week where troops from the Florida National Guard and Army Reserves from Orlando are stationed. Scott is also planning to bring them some reminders from home, although his office did not say what those tokens would be.

I’m traveling to Kuwait this week to honor and visit with @FLGuard troops deployed there during the Independence Day holiday. https://t.co/YcVc4zSjhW — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 1, 2018

Scott, who is a Navy veteran, said in a statement he wants them to know their service is appreciated and promised to fight to make Florida the most “veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

The governor has invested hundreds of millions in supporting active military and veterans since 2011, including nearly $2.5 million in this year’s budget to help veterans find employment when they come home.

