TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be running for reelection next year.

He made the announcement on Sean Hannity’s Fox news show, Thursday night.

DeSantis, however, deflected on a question about whether or not he is considering a run for president in 2024.

He instead said right now, he is solely focused on Florida.

