ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Governor Ron DeSantis has set the political sphere abuzz with speculation as reports indicate an imminent announcement of his presidential bid. Sources close to the governor revealed that DeSantis plans to make his intentions official in the coming days, potentially reshaping the already dynamic Republican field.

DeSantis, known for his conservative policies and staunch defense of Florida’s accomplishments, recently addressed evangelical voters at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando.

The governor spoke passionately as he highlighted his unwavering commitment to the truth and his readiness to take on new challenges.

“What I say is, get ready. Put on the full armor of God. Stand firm for the truth, and don’t ever ever ever back down,” Governor DeSantis proclaimed to a receptive audience. “We appreciate what we’ve done in Florida, we’re proud of what we’ve done in Florida. But I can tell you this. I have only begun to fight.”

As anticipation builds, Gov. DeSantis is scheduled to visit Miami on Wednesday for a critical meeting with influential campaign donors. This gathering is expected to galvanize support and lay the groundwork for what promises to be a fierce campaign for the highest office in the land.

While DeSantis readies himself for his presidential bid, another prominent Republican has already thrown his hat into the ring. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott officially declared his candidacy on Monday, adding his name to the growing list of contenders.

Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are among those who have already announced their candidacies, setting the stage for a contentious primary battle.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.