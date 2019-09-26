Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis announce pregnancy

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, have announced that they are expecting another child.

The DeSantises made the announcement on Twitter.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift. Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer. https://t.co/c0WvwgCopn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2019

“[Ron DeSantis] and I are thrilled to celebrate our 10-Year Anniversary by announcing that our young family is growing!” Casey DeSantis wrote. “The latest addition to the DeSantis crew will arrive next year. Madison and Mason are so excited to have another sibling.”

The governor also voiced his excitement at the announcement.

“[Casey DeSantis] and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift,” the governor wrote. “Looks like the Governor’s Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer.”

