Gov. DeSantis set to sign bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill Friday that would effectively ban so-called sanctuary cities in the state.

The proposal was one of the most controversial issues of the year and a main priority for DeSantis.

A spokesperson said Thursday that he will be signing the bill, FOX 13 reports.

Under the bill, local governments throughout the state would be required to “use their best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Senate sponsor Joe Gruters assures the estimated 200,000 undocumented immigrants residing in the state that they have nothing to worry about if they don’t break the law.

However, Democrats criticized the bill, arguing that minor offenses like jaywalking or driving without a license could lead to deportation.

The governor will be in Okaloosa County for the bill-signing ceremony.

