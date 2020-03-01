Gov. DeSantis says 2 in Florida tested ‘presumptively positive’ for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said two people in the state have tested “presumptively positive” for the coronavirus and has declared a public health emergency.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a spokesperson for DeSantis said he has issued an executive order directing a statewide protocol response for the virus, also knows as COVID-19.

Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases: one adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County. Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 2, 2020

The statement said one of the new cases is an adult in Manatee County and the other is an adult in Hillsborough County. It does not reveal the patients’ age, gender or whether or not they are healthy.

This directive allows the state health officer to take any action necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus within the state of Florida. Any person that the state thinks may have contracted the virus will be actively monitored by the Florida Department of Health, and that includes a 14-day quarantine.

DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference about the coronavirus in Miami at 2 p.m. on Monday.

