TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to seek reelection for 2022.

According to the Florida Department of State’s Candidate Tracking System, DeSantis filed the paperwork on Nov. 5.

DeSantis has previously said he would seek another term as the governor.

As of Monday, a total of 16 people have filed to run for governor, including Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, and state Sen. Annette Tadeo.

DeSantis has yet to make a formal announcement, but in a press conference Monday, he said, “we were going to put something out a little bit later, so just stay tuned.”

