In an interview with Piers Morgan, Governor Ron DeSantis hinted at his possible presidential ambitions. When asked if he thinks he could beat President Biden, DeSantis replied, “I think so.”

Morgan then asked, “So you’re running?” to which DeSantis responded, “No, I didn’t say that. I just said I think I could.”

During the interview, DeSantis made it clear that he has not made a final decision on running for president. However, if he were to run, he would focus his campaign on how to beat the president rather than the other GOP candidates.

For now, DeSantis is focused on governing Florida, but he urged viewers to stay tuned. It remains to be seen if he will ultimately decide to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis has been a rising star in the Republican party, particularly for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida. He has been praised by many conservatives for his refusal to enact strict lockdown measures and his emphasis on personal responsibility.

As he continues to govern the state of Florida, all eyes will be on DeSantis to see if he will make a run for the White House.

Morgan’s interview with Gov. DeSantis airs Thursday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Fox Nation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.