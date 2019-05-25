Gov. DeSantis heads to Tel Aviv to strengthen relationship between Florida, Israel

(WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to Tel Aviv to strengthen the relationship between Florida and Israel.

There will be panel discussions during DeSantis’ visit in order to share knowledge in the areas of technology, business and science.

DeSantis is making the trip with Israeli businessmen and elected officials.

The trade mission starts Saturday and ends on May 31.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.