Gov. DeSantis asks Fla. Supreme Court to enlist grand jury to investigate Broward school district

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he has filed a petition to form a state-wide grand jury that will investigate the Broward County school district.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, just a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The announcement followed requests from the community for DeSantis to suspend BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie.

However, DeSantis said he did not have the authority to suspend Runcie.

“I’ve been asked to potentially suspend the superintendent, just as I did the sheriff. The problem is that I don’t have the authority to do that for an official who was appointed,” DeSantis said at the press conference.

DeSantis also said it was not appropriate for him to suspend newly re-elected Broward School Board members over differences in policy.

“I also was asked maybe to look into some of the school board members, who are supporting kind of the old regime and have been resistant to change,” DeSantis said. “I looked at that, and yes, they are elected, but it’s not clear to me that having policy disputes would be a reason to exercise that power.”

DeSantis said the grand jury will also investigate other districts in the state and that it will have the power to subpoena school board members.

The grand jury will be based in Broward and will look for potential wrongdoing in the school district, such as cover-ups, lack of transparency or the possible misuse of funds leading up to the tragedy.

DeSantis was joined by parents of the Parkland victims during the announcement.

Andrew Pollack, father of victim Meadow Pollack, said that the investigation will be extensive and that everyone will be held accountable.

“After my daughter was murdered, I wanted accountability. Gov. DeSantis said that he would hold people accountable, and if Ron said he was for accountability, then I was going to be with him,” said Pollack. “Through my civil suit investigation, I will uncover and expose everyone that was accountable and responsible for the deaths of the 17 people.”

Seventeen people, including students and teachers, were killed in the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.