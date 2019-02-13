Gov. DeSantis announces petition to create state-wide grand jury that will investigate Broward school district

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he has filed a petition to form a state-wide grand jury that will investigate the Broward County school district.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, just a day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis said the jury will also investigate other districts in the state.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

