Gov. DeSantis announces $422 million increase in bonuses for teachers

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that $422 million has been set aside to increase pay for Florida teachers.

“I’m proud to announce a renewed investment to recruit and retain the best, most dedicated educators for Florida schools. This includes more than $422 million for compensation increases,” DeSantis said in a tweet.

I’m proud to announce a renewed investment to recruit and retain the best, most dedicated educators for Florida schools. This includes more than $422 million for compensation increases. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 7, 2019

DeSantis said his plan would also reward “the most effective teachers” with bonuses of $9,000 or more in schools that improved by at least 1 percent in grading.

The governor also said that he will be establishing a new $10 million teacher recruitment program that will include tuition forgiveness for as many as 1,700 new teachers per year if they work in Florida for at least five years.

This comes after DeSantis recommended a $93.1 billion budget that would boost spending on schools.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.