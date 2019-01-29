Gov. DeSantis addresses Everglades restoration, protection of water resources

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tackled water woes in South Florida during a visit in Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida governor announced several big changes Tuesday, including a recommendation to invest $625 million for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources.

“So I think these are going to be very positive. I think it’s a historic commitment,” said DeSantis. “We have more to talk about with our environment budget, which we’ll roll out later in the week.”

Future plans include hiring a chief science officer, starting an algae task force and opposing offshore drilling.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.