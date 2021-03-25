Gov. Cuomo’s administration accused of prioritizing family, top New York officials when COVID-19 tests were limited

(WSVN) - New reports claim New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration prioritized family members for COVID-19 tests.

The Albany Time Union reported that Cuomo arranged for his family — including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, to get tested at the beginning of the pandemic when tests were hard to come by.

Reports said top New York officials were also given preferential treatment.

A spokesperson for the governor has denied the allegations.

This is just the latest controversy surrounding the governor.

He’s facing backlash for his handling of nursing home deaths in the state and several accusations of sexual misconduct.

