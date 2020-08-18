Gordan Weekes wins for Broward Public Defender with 48% of the vote

(WSVN) - The public defender’s race in Broward County is heating up.

7News’ own legal analyst Howard Finkelstein will be retiring from that job, likely paving the way for Gordan Weekes, who on Tuesday night won with 48% of the vote against fellow Democratic candidates.

Weekes will go up against a write-in only candidate in November.

Weekes worked in the public defender’s office for the past 20 years.

“I’m just so happy to have the support of the community, the support of the electorate in Broward County, to understand that we are going to make sure that this criminal justice system works for everyone, that it’s fair, that it’s equitable, that people are going to get a fair shake when they answer the criminal justice system,” Weekes said.

