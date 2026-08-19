(WSVN) - Republican Sen. Ashley Moody will face off against Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon in the general election for a full six-year term in the Senate.

Moody, who was already selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve out the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term after he was selected by President Donald Trump to become secretary of state, was the clear winner in Florida’s Republican primary, garnering around 80% of GOP votes.

The former prosecutor and Florida attorney general addressed a crowd of supporters following her resounding win.

“I’ve been delivering wins for you the people, no tax on tips, no tax on social security, no tax on overtime, child investment accounts for every American baby born. Never been done before. More resources for education and parental choice,” said Moody.

She received praise from DeSantis after her appointment as a law-and-order prosecutor ready to help Trump “shut the border,” tame inflation, and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

On the other side of the aisle is progressive Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon, who defeated retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman. Nixon pulled away with 56% of Democratic votes in an upset on Tuesday night.

Nixon, a Democratic socialist, is part of a nationwide movement within the party, which has wrestled with infighting and establishing new footing as they look ahead to November’s election.

Nixon spoke with supporters after her projected victory.

“What makes our movement great is that we share the same dream: a Florida where working families thrive, where we have what we have, like good paying jobs, like a $25 minimum wage, affordable healthcare,” said Nixon.

Prior to winning Tuesday’s primary, Nixon served in Florida’s House of Representatives since 2020.

She’s been outspoken against Israel’s actions in Gaza and called for stronger investments into public education and housing.

Nixon faces a massive challenge in November. Florida voters have not sent a Democrat to the Senate since Bill Nelson won reelection in 2012.

Election Day is on Nov. 3.

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