Giuliani doesn’t rule out Trump taking the Fifth

President Donald Trump’s new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he tries to lessen the legal burdens on his client.

Trump is facing legal issues stemming from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and from a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress.

In an interview Sunday with ABC’s “This Week,” Giuliani dismissed as rumor his own statements about Trump’s payment to the actress. He also said he can’t speak to whether Trump lied to the American people when he denied knowledge of the hush money.

Giuliani wouldn’t rule out Trump asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Russia probe. He said that despite Trump’s openness to meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, he would strongly advise against it.

