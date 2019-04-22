Gimenez opposes Florida bill dissolving MDX, says county can’t afford proposed toll rebates

MIAMI (WSVN) - The fight over the fate of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is taking a toll on the county’s mayor.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he wants to stop a bill, passed by the Florida House last week, dissolving the agency.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Gimenez said his proposal for Miami-Dade County can help the entire state.

“I think that the state should take notice that we’re a bellwether kind of county,” he said. “Tolling is an issue here, but it’s gonna be an issue in Central Florida, it’s gonna be an issue in Tampa, it’s gonna be an issue everywhere around the state. Ninety-five percent of all new roads built by the state are toll roads. It’s going to become an issue.”

If the bill passes, current MDX toll rates will be frozen, and new higher rebates would be issued for drivers who use the toll roads frequently.

The mayor’s office argues the county cannot afford both the new toll rebate program and the just-approved billion-dollar expansion of the Dolphin Expressway.

