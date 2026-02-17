MIAMI (WSVN) - As the fuel crisis continues in Cuba, with drivers waiting months to fuel their cars, South Florida leaders have called for an end to spending on luxury goods being sent to the Cuban government.

At PortMiami, on Tuesday U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, alongside members of the Cuban exile community, called for the end of what they said is American dollars and goods being illegally exported to the Cuban government.

“Every dollar that we send that benefits the Cuban regime is a dollar that we’re sending to oppress the Cuban people,” said Gimenez.

The allegations come after a review by the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office last year found dozens of businesses were exporting beyond the parameters allowed for exports to Cuba.

“Sent a letter to the Trump administration, asking them to review all the licenses of all the businesses doing business in Cuba, because, much to my astonishment, we have found that, yes, we are sending humanitarian goods to Cuba — medicine, food, basic necessities, yes — but on top of that, we’re also sending Jet Skis, Ferraris, hot tubs, other things that are not basic necessities that are actually luxury items,” said Gimenez.

Since that review, 20 businesses have had their local licenses revoked.

“During our review, we identified that some federal licenses granted to certain companies authorized export of goods that go far beyond basic humanitarian needs,” said Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez.

The Trump administration has tried to squeeze the communist country, after it lost a major ally in Venezuela’s former president, Nicolás Maduro, after the U.S. military captured the Venezuelan leader.

“For too long, due to short, nearsighted policies by previous administrations, the Castro regime has been allowed to create a support network of illegitimate businesses on U.S. soil. It’s time to close it down,” said Orlando Gutierrez Boronat from the Cuban Democratic Directorate.

Since late January, Cuba has been cut off from a major oil supplier after President Donald Trump signed an order threatening tariffs on nations that ship oil to the island, worsening the already existing energy crisis.

Due to the shortage, hundreds of Cuban drivers have turned to a state-controlled app called Ticket to buy gasoline, while Cuban authorities have told airlines they cannot refuel on the island anymore.

However, Cuban officials and the United States are currently talking to each other, as Cuban Americans hope for regime change on the island.

“Cuba is right now a failed nation,” said Trump aboard Air Force One, Monday. “We’re talking to Cuba right now, and [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio is talking to Cuba right now, and they should absolutely make a deal, because it’s really a humanitarian threat.”

At a meeting with other countries in Europe, Rubio said that the Cuban regime needs to allow “more freedom” if it wants to avoid losing power.

