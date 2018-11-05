Gillum, DeSantis make final campaign pushes on eve of election

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis are making stops across the Sunshine State, vying for last minute votes.

DeSantis attended a rally with Sen. Marco Rubio in Orlando, shortly after campaigning in Jacksonville. From Orlando, he will head to Vero Beach and then Clearwater.

Gillum will continue his bus tour around the state and spend time in Northwest Florida.

Sunday, he spent time in South Florida with Rev. Al Sharpton in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Both candidates will await the news of the election at their camps Tuesday evening.

DeSantis will be in Orlando and Gillum will be in Tallahassee as they await the results of the election.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.