George W. Bush delivers pizza to government workers, calls for end of shutdown

Former President George W. Bush took some time to deliver some pizza to furloughed government workers

Bush posted a photo on Instagram showing him delivering the pizza, with a caption calling for an end to the shutdown.

“[Laura Bush] and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck,” Bush said. “We thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them.”

Bush went on to say that political leaders should work to bring the shutdown to an end.

“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown,” he said.

Now in its 28th day, this government shutdown has gone on longer than any other in U.S. History.

