WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach International Airport’s presidential rebranding has gone into effect.

As of Thursday, the airport, located at 1000 James L Turnage Blvd., will be known as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

A sign with navy blue and white lettering spelling out the commander in chief’s name was unveiled Wednesday, with signs posted on Interstate 95 last week.

The airport’s three-letter designation has changed from PBI to DJT.

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