SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fresh off their primary wins, the Florida gubernatorial candidates who will be facing off in November are raking part in campaign events in different parts of the state.

Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly have hit the ground running after winning their respective parties’ primaries on Tuesday. Both men are now focusing on meeting with as many Floridians as they can.

Thursday morning, Jolly is holding a breakfast meet-and-greet at the CasaCuba restaurant located in Southwest 73rd Street in South Miami. Local leaders, lawmakers and members of community organizations are on hand at the event, which is being hosted by Miami Community Newspapers.

Jolly, 53, will be joined by his running mate, attorney and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham. They said that they plan to have an inspiring conversation to move Florida forward.

Jolly was the clear front-runner in his party in Tuesday’s primary, securing around 61% of the votes. The former Republican’s message focused heavily on Florida’s affordability problems like housing, insurance and the cost of living.

Donalds, meanwhile, won the Republican primary with roughly 48% of the votes, and he has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Thursday evening, Donalds will also try to appeal to voters. The 47-year-old will be holding a unity rally in Tampa scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Donalds will be joined by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody and Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia at the event.

As for Jolly’s event here at CasaCuba, it is expected to begin at around 7:30 a.m..

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