French, US officials talk tech tax at G-7 dinner

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — Taxes on tech giants and a French wine dispute are on the menu at a special dinner with top White House and French officials at the G-7 summit.

A French official says French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire invited U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. trade representative Robert Lightizer and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow to dinner Sunday night in the French resort of Biarritz. U.S. President Donald Trump is dining with other world leaders nearby.

Le Maire wants to ease U.S. concerns about a 3% French tax on online companies that make significant revenues in France.

The Trump administration has lashed back by threatening retaliatory tariffs on French wine.

The French official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, insisted that the tax does not target American companies. It hits giants like Google, Amazon and Uber but also French, Chinese and other companies. The French goal is to stop tax avoidance by online multinationals, and France promises to scrap the tax if an international digital tax deal can be reached.

