PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Parkland parents are demanding action from lawmakers as another agonizing anniversary approaches.

Their children were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Seventeen people were killed, and 17 others were injured.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of victim Jaime Guttenberg, continues to fight gun violence as senior adviser of the gun violence prevention group Brady PAC.

In an interview that aired Saturday on CNN, Guttenberg said he wants to see something done by Congress.

“With these current leaders in the House, who refuse to govern or take safety seriously, we’re gonna have to fire them, but I think we can get it done,” he said.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

