TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, went to the state capital to call for more change.

7News cameras captured Guttenberg greeting lawmakers at the State Capitol, Tuesday.

The 55-year-old is calling for the introduction of “Jaime’s Law.” The legislation would require instant background checks for ammunition.

Guttenberg said the legislation would help reduce the number of deaths caused by gun violence.

“Many of those weapons are in the hands of prohibitive purchasers. If you extend a background check to ammunition, you make those weapons useless to those who intend harm,” he said, “and so, I am hoping that we can get that message delivered. This is not about infringing on anybody’s rights; it’s about saving lives.”

The proposed bill is named after Guttenberg’s daughter, one of the 17 victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018.

