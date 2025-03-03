Former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart has died, his family announced Monday. He was 70.

Díaz-Balart, who represented South Florida in Congress for 18 years, was known for his staunch opposition to the Cuban regime and his role in crafting the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, which provided immigration benefits to certain groups from Central America.

His brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), released a statement on behalf of the family, calling him a “defender of the silenced and oppressed” and highlighting his legacy of public service.

Lincoln Díaz-Balart is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cristina, his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Estefania, and grandsons Lincoln Daniel and Edwin Rafael.

A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

