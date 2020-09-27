Former Trump campaign manager Baker Acted after barricading self inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has been involuntarily hospitalized after, officials said, he barricaded himself inside a home in Fort Lauderdale and reportedly threatened to commit suicide.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home along the 2300 block of Desota Drive om regerence to an armed man attempting to take his own life, at around 3:40 p.m., Sunday.

#BREAKING: Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump, has been involuntarily hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale. It follows an incident at a home owned by Parscale. pic.twitter.com/hwKIP96GNl — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) September 28, 2020

When officers arrived, officials said, Parscale’s wife advised them that her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the home and was threatening to harm himself.

Officers determined that Parscale, 44, was the only occupant inside the residence. Officers made contact with him and were able to convince him to exit the house without incident.

Officials said Parscale was detained without injury and taken to Broward Health Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, issued a statement Sunday night confirming Parscale is still part of the campaign. It reads in part, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

