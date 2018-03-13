Former Trump campaign advisor under scrutiny for alleged contact with Wikileaks founder

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former campaign advisor to President Trump and South Florida resident Roger Stone said he refutes a report that he made contact with Wikileaks’ founder, Julian Assange.

According to a Washington Post report, two Stone associates made claims regarding Assange and Stone’s meeting. Sam Nunberg, one of the sources, told the Post, Stone met with the Wikileaks founder in 2016.

Stone combats the claims and said Nunberg did not understand that he was joking about a meeting with Assange.

“Obviously, Sam can’t take a joke.” said Stone. “Very clearly, one Friday, when I was trying to get him off the phone — because he would call relentlessly — he asked me if I had plans for the weekend, and I said, ‘Yes, I’m going to fly to London and have dinner with Julian Assange.’ It was a throwaway line, a joke, not serious.”

Nunberg spoke to CNN and said he believes Stone is a subject of a grand jury investigation.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that they’re asking me about Roger Stone and Julian Assange,” said Nunberg. “He’s certainly — there’s a distinction between being a subject and target — at the very least, he’s a subject.”

Stone continues to say he had no prior knowledge of Wikileaks publishing hacked emails aimed at embarrassing Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.