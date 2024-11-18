MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles is set to be sentenced on Monday after he was convicted in September for breaking election laws in a 2020 senate race.

During his trial, Artiles was found guilty of three felonies, which were related to a $44,000 payment that he made to a no-party candidate with the purpose of siphoning votes from Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

In March of 2021, Artiles’ home was raided by law enforcement officials who were looking into his support of the bogus candidate in the legislative race.

Artiles was facing a fourth charge of aiding and abetting a false voter registration but he was acquitted of that charge.

The former senator has been the focus of controversy dating back to 2017 when he was accused of saying racial slurs to other senators.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.