MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles was sentenced to five years of probation and given 60 days in jail on Monday after he was convicted in September for breaking election laws in a 2020 senate race.

Artiles was found guilty of three felonies, which were related to a $44,000 payment that he made to a no-party candidate with the purpose of siphoning votes from Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

“While the overall scheme was mostly legal, Mr. Artiles did break the law,” said a judge.

In March of 2021, Artiles’ home was raided by law enforcement officials who were looking into his support of the bogus candidate in the legislative race.

During his court appearance, Artiles’ wife spoke and asked the judge to take into account her husband’s military service and reputation for helping others.

“Please see him through my eyes. Through our eyes,” she said.

The judge said he did just that before he handed down the sentence.

“And I sentence on each count, five years of probation,” the judge said.

Aside from his probation and jail time, Artiles must complete 500 hours of community service. But his punishment has been put on hold, and Artiles is headed home as his attorneys plan to appeal.

“Even if the appellate court rules in our favor, and we have to come back, he cannot be sentenced to any greater sentence than already imposed, so in that regard, we are in a good place,” Artiles’ attorney.

The judge also said he is also withholding adjudication in this case, which means Artiles will be sentenced without having a formal conviction on his record.

Artiles was facing a fourth charge of aiding and abetting a false voter registration but he was acquitted of that charge.

The former senator has been the focus of controversy dating back to 2017 when he was accused of saying racial slurs to other senators.

