Former state Sen. Frank Artiles reportedly arrested a day after home raided by authorities

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Republican state senator Frank Artiles has reportedly been arrested.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the criminal charges will be announced at 2:30 p.m., Thursday in the investigation into November’s Florida Senate District 37 election.

Samantha J. Gross with the Miami Herald posted a video on Twitter of Artiles and his attorney arriving at Miami-Dade County jail.

Incoming: Frank Artiles and his attorney pull into Miami Dade jail, a day after his house was raided by the state attorney’s public corruption task force. Here’s some background: https://t.co/eJW4no8B6W Lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/rCJU4c3pTN — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) March 18, 2021

Artiles reported arrest comes one day after law enforcement officials raided his Palmetto Bay home.

Boxes of evidence were taken from his home.

Multiple media reports said Artiles has been implicated in a plot to plant a shadow candidate in the Senate race to defeat the Democratic incumbent.

The Miami Herald reports Artiles bragged about installing the shadow candidate who had a similar name to the Democratic candidate.

That race was won by Republican Ileana Garcia over Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez in the 2020 election by 32 votes.

