(WSVN) - Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are banding together to promote vaccine safety.

The former commanders in chief have agreed to get their COVID-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence.

The move is targeted at encouraging others to do the same once the vaccine is approved.

