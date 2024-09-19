MIAMI (WSVN) - Lawmakers and other leaders in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood joined forces to condemn the false claims made by former President Donald Trump on the national stage when he said that migrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The elected officials said Trump’s comments have ignited hate toward the Haitian community.

“Today we stand united to condemn these statements,” said Florida State Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. “As Americans and as electeds, we have to stand up strong and make it clear that in our country there is no place for hate or fallacies.”

Perhaps the former president was trying to score political points on the debate stage, but that now-debunked claim has caused chaos in schools, universities and city buildings in Springfield, Ohio.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” said Trump on the Sept. 10 debate stage in Philadelphia.

Officials in Springfield said that they have received at least 33 bomb threats.

“I think we’re going on five or six days of continuous threats,” said Springfield Mayor Rob Rue.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine condemned the lies, despite his political affiliation.

“I think these discussions about Haitians eating dogs and cats and other things needs to stop,” he said. “Again, these people are here legally. They’re here legally. They want to work, and they are in fact working.”

The former president, however, doubled down on the false claims about Haitians in the United States legally.

“I’m angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio,” said Trump at a recent rally. “You see that mess, don’t you?”

Leaders in Haitian communities across the country and South Florida condemned Trump’s attacks on the Haitian community.

“The two reckless individuals at the top of the GOP ticket would rather have everyone suffer so they can take cheap political shots and play political games with people’s lives,” said Florida State Rep. Dotie Joseph.

Leaders in Springfield are trying to move forward, despite the chaos caused by the former president’s claims.

“These rumors are just – they’re just not true,” Rue said. “You know, Springfield is a beautiful place, and your pets are safe in Springfield.”

Trump said he still plans to visit Springfield, despite calls from the city’s mayor telling him not to come.

The mayor said the resources required to host the former president, especially in light of the problems that, he said, his words have caused the community, would cause major strain on the city of Springfield.

