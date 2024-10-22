DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With the 2024 presidential election approaching in two weeks, former President Donald Trump is attempting to court Latino voters and is set to speak during a roundtable discussion in Doral with several leaders.

The roundtable discussion is being held at Trump National Doral and features several Latino leaders in the community and throughout the country.

During the event on Tuesday, several Latino leaders such as Miami Mayor Frances Suarez, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez gave speeches.

Early voting for the 2024 general election began on Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, which marks the final stretch of the presidential campaign season for the former president and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The last time Trump visited his flagship golf course was back in July before he announced his running mate JD Vance and before Harris stepped into the presidential race following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out.

Miami-Dade County has the largest Hispanic population with a majority of voters supportive of the former president, but nationally, the race is much tighter between Trump and Harris

While Trump is set to speak in Doral, Harris spent Monday in a few battleground states, rallying with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Cheney broke from her party following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Both presidential nominees will have stops in Georgia later this week as voters head to the polls.

Trump is set to have a rally on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia, while Harris will have a rally on Thursday in the state.

