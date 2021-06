(WSVN) - Happy Birthday former President Donald Trump.

The 45th President of the United States turns 75 on Monday.

Trump was born in New York City on this day back in 1946.

When he was in office, Trump was the oldest person to become president, but now President Biden holds the title at age 78.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.