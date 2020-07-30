Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

(WSVN) - Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died at the age of 74 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The news was confirmed in a statement posted to his website.

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” the statement read. “He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.”

Cain was hospitalized earlier this month after testing positive for the virus.

