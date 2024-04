TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida is remembering former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.

Graham will lie in state at the Old State Capitol building in Tallahassee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Following the ceremony, he will be buried during a private family service.

Graham passed away last week. He was 87 years old.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.